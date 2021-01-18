3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morningA 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).
The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of (...)
No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVIDTravelers coming from countries on the "yellow list" who have got both COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine when coming to Romania, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) quoted by G4media.ro. The exception applies to those having (...)
Reformist faction challenges the leader of Romania's ruling Liberal PartyA reformist faction within the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Romania's senior ruling party, represented by MEP Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, is likely to attempt to overthrow former prime minister Ludovic Orban from the party's helm at the coming congress. Both of them have already (...)
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office projectReal estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub. It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational (...)