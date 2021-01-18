OMV Petrom Invests Nearly EUR32M In New Drilling Campaign In The Black Sea



OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, initiated a new offshore drilling campaign in the shallow waters of the Istria block in the Black Sea. The first drilling operations started at the end of December 2020 and the drilling of the second well will start at the beginning (...)