Five Foreign Companies Dominate Romania’s Yogurt Market. Danone, Albalact, FrieslandCampina, Covalact and Fabrica de Lapte Brasov (Olympus) are the top five actors on the yogurt and sour milk product market in Romania, which Euromonitor puts at more than 1 billion lei. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]