 
Romaniapress.com

January 18, 2021

Record low temperatures Sunday to Monday night at Balea Lac - minus 21.5 degrees C
Jan 18, 2021

Record low temperatures Sunday to Monday night at Balea Lac - minus 21.5 degrees C.

Minus 21.5 degrees Celsius is the historical minimum recorded during the night of Sunday to Monday at over 2,000 metres altitude, at Balea Lac, the spokesman of the Regional Meteorological Centre South Transylvania from Sibiu, Narcisa Milian, told AGERPRES. "The minimum temperature last night was minus 21.5 degrees Celsius, at Balea Lac, [previously - editor's note] we had minus 19 by 6 in 1986," Narcisa Milian explained. According to her, this is the only record of negative temperature registered during the night of Sunday to Monday in Sibiu County. The thickest snow layer in Sibiu County, 203 centimetres, was seen at the Balea Lac tourist area on Monday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Irina Poenaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP). The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of (...)

No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVID Travelers coming from countries on the "yellow list" who have got both COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine when coming to Romania, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) quoted by G4media.ro. The exception applies to those having (...)

Reformist faction challenges the leader of Romania's ruling Liberal Party A reformist faction within the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Romania's senior ruling party, represented by MEP Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, is likely to attempt to overthrow former prime minister Ludovic Orban from the party's helm at the coming congress. Both of them have already (...)

Romanian media market sees 2.7% decline in 2020 but could go up by 4% this year The media market in Romania recorded a 2.7% decline in 2020, to EUR 467 million, but could recover by 4% this year, when it’s expected to reach EUR 485 mln, according to the Media Fact Book report compiled by local media agency Initiative. Digital and TV are the segments expected to drive the (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub. It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational (...)

Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest Turkish real estate developer Opus Land will invest over EUR 29 million in 2021 in the ongoing development of its Cosmopolis residential project complex in Stefanestii de Jos, north of Bucharest, one of the biggest projects of this kind in Romania. The sum is roughly one-third higher than what (...)

PSD completes its own national budget to show Romanians money exists to increase pensions, allowances National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrats have completed their own version of Romania's draft national budget for 2021 they will unveil at a later date. "We have completed our draft national budget for 2021 that we will (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |