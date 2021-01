Travelers from Romania required negative COVID-19 test to enter Ireland

Travelers from Romania required negative COVID-19 test to enter Ireland. The Irish authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures entered into force on January 16, 2021. According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), passengers arriving in Ireland are required to have a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]