Romania's Prognosis Commission Lowers 2021 GDP Growth Projection To 4.3%

Romania's Prognosis Commission Lowers 2021 GDP Growth Projection To 4.3%. Romania has lowered its economic growth projection for 2021 to 4.3%, from a previous forecast of 4.5%, according to a forecast of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]