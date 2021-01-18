Three-Month Money Market Rate Plunges To 1.59% After Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To Record Low Of 1.25%

Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei contracted before May 2019, plunged to 1.59% a year on Monday (Jan 18), after the country's central bank lowered its main monetary policy rate to a new record low