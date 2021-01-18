Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,509; tests performed in last 24 hours: 8,901

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,509; tests performed in last 24 hours: 8,901. As many as 1,509 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 8,901 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 695,153 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 625,449 people were declared cured. To date, 5,170,357 RT-PCR tests and 46,176 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 5,808 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,303 based on case definition and medical protocol and 1,505 on request) and 3,093 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]