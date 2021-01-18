GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.509 following 8.901 tests conducted nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.509 following 8.901 tests conducted nationwide. As many as 1,509 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 8,901 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]