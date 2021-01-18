 
January 18, 2021

MerchantPRO: New record growth in eCommerce in December: + 99% vs the last month of 2019
Largest order: over 40,000 euros Most active day: December 14, over 14,000 orders December saw a new record increase in the number and value of orders placed online in the stores managed through MerchantPro, the largest local eCommerce platform, by 83% and 99% respectively, compared to December (...)

3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP). The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of (...)

No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVID Travelers coming from countries on the "yellow list" who have got both COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine when coming to Romania, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) quoted by G4media.ro. The exception applies to those having (...)

Reformist faction challenges the leader of Romania's ruling Liberal Party A reformist faction within the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Romania's senior ruling party, represented by MEP Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, is likely to attempt to overthrow former prime minister Ludovic Orban from the party's helm at the coming congress. Both of them have already (...)

Romanian media market sees 2.7% decline in 2020 but could go up by 4% this year The media market in Romania recorded a 2.7% decline in 2020, to EUR 467 million, but could recover by 4% this year, when it’s expected to reach EUR 485 mln, according to the Media Fact Book report compiled by local media agency Initiative. Digital and TV are the segments expected to drive the (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub. It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational (...)

Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest Turkish real estate developer Opus Land will invest over EUR 29 million in 2021 in the ongoing development of its Cosmopolis residential project complex in Stefanestii de Jos, north of Bucharest, one of the biggest projects of this kind in Romania. The sum is roughly one-third higher than what (...)

PSD completes its own national budget to show Romanians money exists to increase pensions, allowances National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrats have completed their own version of Romania's draft national budget for 2021 they will unveil at a later date. "We have completed our draft national budget for 2021 that we will (...)

 


