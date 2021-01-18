MerchantPRO: New record growth in eCommerce in December: + 99% vs the last month of 2019
Jan 18, 2021
MerchantPRO: New record growth in eCommerce in December: + 99% vs the last month of 2019.
Largest order: over 40,000 euros Most active day: December 14, over 14,000 orders December saw a new record increase in the number and value of orders placed online in the stores managed through MerchantPro, the largest local eCommerce platform, by 83% and 99% respectively, compared to December (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]