Impact Developer & Contractor obtained the urbanism certificate for the construction of a kindergarten in Boreal Plus complex, in Constanța



Impact Developer & Contractor obtained the urbanism certificate for the construction of a kindergarten in Boreal Plus complex, in Constanța.

IMPACT Developer & Contractor obtained from the City Hall of Constanța the urbanism certificate for the construction of a kindergarten within the premium compound Boreal Plus, developed in the north of Constanța. The developer’s investment values 690,000 Euros and the construction of the (...)