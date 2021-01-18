Theater directors from 100 countries join Romanian project inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron

Theater directors from 100 countries join Romanian project inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron. The "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre in Craiova, one of Romania's biggest theaters, launched The Hektomeron, a special international project that brings together 100 directors from 100 different countries worldwide. "Inspired by the Decameron written by Giovanni Boccaccio more than 650 years (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]