Softelligence Seeks To Extend Team By At Least 60 Specialists; Eyes Up To 30% Higher Turnover In 2021



Softelligence Seeks To Extend Team By At Least 60 Specialists; Eyes Up To 30% Higher Turnover In 2021.

Romanian business software solutions provider Softelligence expects its revenue to grow by up to 30% in 2021 and to extend its team by at least 60 new employees to be recruited throughout the year.