Romanian Media Market Drops 2.7% YoY In 2020 To EUR467M

Romanian Media Market Drops 2.7% YoY In 2020 To EUR467M. The media market in Romania decreased by 2.7% on the year in 2020, to EUR467 million, but is seen growing 4% in 2021, to EUR485 million, backed mostly by media investments in digital and TV, according to the latest Media Fact Book report by media agency (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]