 
Romaniapress.com

January 18, 2021

GSSC Avangarde poll finds 77 percent of Romanians want schools to reopen on February 8
Jan 18, 2021

GSSC Avangarde poll finds 77 percent of Romanians want schools to reopen on February 8.

More than three-quarters of Romanians consider schools should reopen on February 8, reveals a nationwide barometer poll conducted by the Avangarde Social and Behavioral Studies Group (GSSC). The poll found that 77 percent of Romanians believe that schools should reopen on February 8, 16 percent take an opposite view, and 7 percent do not know or didn't answer the question. The survey shows that 48 percent of Romanians are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, 27 percent expressed mild concerns, 13 percent said they are not concerned at all, 11 percent are deeply concerned about it, and 1 percent picked the 'don't know/no opinion' option. 79 percent of the respondents do not agree with a new total lockdown decision, 17 percent would agree with it and 4 percent said they didn't know or gave no answer. Also, 35 percent of the polled said that they will definitely get the COVID-19 vaccine, 30 percent said they will definitely not take the jab, 27 percent are still undecided, and 8 percent didn't know or didn't answer the question. More than one-third (39 percent) of the respondents stated that from the information available so far, they rather don't trust the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, 37 percent said they trust them, and 24 percent chose not to answer. The poll also reveals that 73 percent of the respondents consider that Romania is rather headed in the wrong direction, 15 percent consider the opposite, and 12 percent do not know or did not answer. The poll was conducted nationwide between January 15 and 17 on a sample of 710 people by the CATI (computer-assisted phone interview) method and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stănescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP). The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of (...)

No quarantine in RO for those fully vaccinated against COVID Travelers coming from countries on the "yellow list" who have got both COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to quarantine when coming to Romania, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) quoted by G4media.ro. The exception applies to those having (...)

Reformist faction challenges the leader of Romania's ruling Liberal Party A reformist faction within the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Romania's senior ruling party, represented by MEP Rares Bogdan and Robert Sighiartau, is likely to attempt to overthrow former prime minister Ludovic Orban from the party's helm at the coming congress. Both of them have already (...)

Romanian media market sees 2.7% decline in 2020 but could go up by 4% this year The media market in Romania recorded a 2.7% decline in 2020, to EUR 467 million, but could recover by 4% this year, when it’s expected to reach EUR 485 mln, according to the Media Fact Book report compiled by local media agency Initiative. Digital and TV are the segments expected to drive the (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub. It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational (...)

Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest Turkish real estate developer Opus Land will invest over EUR 29 million in 2021 in the ongoing development of its Cosmopolis residential project complex in Stefanestii de Jos, north of Bucharest, one of the biggest projects of this kind in Romania. The sum is roughly one-third higher than what (...)

PSD completes its own national budget to show Romanians money exists to increase pensions, allowances National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrats have completed their own version of Romania's draft national budget for 2021 they will unveil at a later date. "We have completed our draft national budget for 2021 that we will (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |