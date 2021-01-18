 
Romanian Music Export - online edition, January 31
Romanian Music Export - online edition, January 31.

Romanian Music Export, the first Romanian music promotion and export program at European level, will hold an online edition on January 31, which will consist of live and recorded discussion panels with Romanian and foreigners speakers relevant for industry and showcases of Romanian bands. According to a press release, the event will be broadcast on https://musicexport.ro/, but also on Facebook and Youtube channels, and viewing will be free for the public. "The online edition of January 31 is essential for the continuation of the Romanian Music Export program and to make possible the 2021 live offline edition, due to the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation, postponement or reorientation towards the online of all events and cultural activities. The RME digital platform is created for Romanian artists, especially those on the rise, with a vital need for guidance and support during this period without concerts and without payments, with a constant need for partners to discuss possible solutions for rebuilding their careers in the near future," the release said. Among the speakers there will be Fruzsina Szep (director, Superbloom Festival - Germany), Greg Parmley (director of International Live Music Conference & International Festival Forum, UK), Michal Kascak (founder / CEO - Pohoda festival, Slovakia), Christof Huber (director, Yourope - European Festival Association Switzerland), Lina Ugrinovska (International Booking / Password Production, North Macedonia), representatives of European festivals Summerbreeze Open Air (Germany), Wide Days (Scotland), Nova Rock (Austria), but also representatives of local festivals - ARTmania, Untold, Electric Castle, Summerwell, Jazz in the Park, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Culture and of event clubs in the country - Quantic, Rockstadt, Form Space, Club Control, Expirat, theater and cultural managers, Romanian artists and representatives of booking and management companies. Romanian Music Export Online will include concerts performed by Lucifer - A Rock Opera, Balkan Taksim, Psihodrom, Blana Bomba, White Walls, Dirty Shirt, Roadkillsoda, Gramofone, Jazzy Bit. The project is achieved with the support of the Ministry of Culture. National Press Agency AGERPRES is the media partner in the event.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

