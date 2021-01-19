Romanian media market sees 2.7% decline in 2020 but could go up by 4% this year



The media market in Romania recorded a 2.7% decline in 2020, to EUR 467 million, but could recover by 4% this year, when it’s expected to reach EUR 485 mln, according to the Media Fact Book report compiled by local media agency Initiative. Digital and TV are the segments expected to drive the (...)