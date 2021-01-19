Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project. Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub. It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]