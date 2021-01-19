RO live stream shopping startup aims to raise EUR 400,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
Oveit, a Romanian-born startup currently based in the US, which has developed a live stream shopping platform – Streams.live, aims to raise EUR 400,000 through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the local platform SeedBlink. The campaign targets private investors interested in technology and (...)
