RO EU funds, economy ministers say EUR 0.5 bln investment grants “unblocked”

RO EU funds, economy ministers say EUR 0.5 bln investment grants “unblocked”. The Romanian ministers of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, and economy, Claudiu Nasui, announced that all the three measures of the EUR 1.5 billion grants program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were unblocked after talks with European Commission representatives (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]