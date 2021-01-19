3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning

3.1-magnitude tremor hits Vrancea County Tuesday morning. A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred Tuesday morning at 06:37hrs, EET, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, at a depth of 63 kilometres, according to data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP). The quake occurred 80 kilometres south of Bacau; 97 kilometres east of Brasov; 105 kilometres northwest of Galati; 111 kilometres northwest of Braila; 118 kilometres northeast of Ploiesti; 158 kilometres south of Iasi; 167 kilometres north of Bucharest; 189 kilometres northeast of Pitesti; 202 kilometres southwest of Chisinau, 207 kilometres east of Sibiu. Since the beginning of January, 17 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 4 on the Richter scale have occurred in Romania. The strongest earthquake in Romania in 2020 occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County: a 5.2-magnitude at a depth of 121 kilometres. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]