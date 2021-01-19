 
PSD completes its own national budget to show Romanians money exists to increase pensions, allowances
National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrats have completed their own version of Romania's draft national budget for 2021 they will unveil at a later date. "We have completed our draft national budget for 2021 that we will unveil at a later date and that is also sustainable. It will prioritise consumption and investment for the most part. We will show Romanians that there is enough money to increase pensions and allowances, with a massive halt to the theft of public money that has been happening for a year. We will show that there is no need amidst an economic crisis to sell Romanian companies, their assets amount to approximately - let all Romanians know what we are talking about, the robbery which will follow - we are talking about 10 billion euros. We have Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, Bucharest Airport, CEC. They want to sell their shares. France, Germany, very many countries - it seems to me Poland as well, let alone Hungary - have banned by law selling stocks. Moreover, Germany has given the government the opportunity to buy a company if it is a national brand and goes bankrupt," Ciolacu told TVR 1 public television broadcaster. He added that Prime Minister Florin Citu wants to sell these companies because the Romanian government has reached a public debt of 47% of GDP, but PSD will oppose it. "These companies have a profit of one billion euros and the prime minister is selling them because he has no money," Ciolacu said. He also noted that PSD continues to reform inside. "The National Council will start; it will be an opening of the party in all the counties to new people. The first stage was with the tickets for the general election. We are preparing a shadow government; that is what happens in a consolidated democracy. We will bring much more women to the shadow cabinet. We will unveil it immediately after May 1," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

