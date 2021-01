Passenger Traffic On Timisoara Airport Plunges 70.5% In 2020

Passenger Traffic On Timisoara Airport Plunges 70.5% In 2020. Passenger traffic on the Timisoara International Airport declined by 70.5%, down to 470,631 passengers in 2020, compared with 1,595,012 passengers in 2019, the airport said in a statement Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]