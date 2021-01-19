Senate's Dragu: I'm glad vaccination rate increased; we'll have our lives back soon

Senate President Anca Dragu on Tuesday stated, after getting the anti-COVID-19 vaccine herself, that the vaccination rate has increased in the latest while and this means people will be able to resume their lives soon, which is a very good sign for the economy too. "I am glad that we've come to see this day when a vaccine against this virus is available. I am also glad that the vaccination rate has increased. We have reached 30,000 vaccinations daily. This means that we will be able to resume our lives soon, we will be able to visit our families, to hug the dear ones, we will be able to resume our activities, to go for a walk, to return to a normal life, in short. This is a very good sign for the Romanian economy too and a very good sign for the beginning of this year," said Dragu. The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at the vaccination centre within the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital.