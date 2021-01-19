 
Romaniapress.com

January 19, 2021

PNL's Orban responds to party colleagues, says discusses problems inside party not in public space
Jan 19, 2021

PNL's Orban responds to party colleagues, says discusses problems inside party not in public space.

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban responded on Tuesday to criticism levelled at him by several PNL members, saying that any issue related to the party must be discussed inside the party, underscoring that until the party's congress convenes this year he is the PNL national leader. "I am not in the habit of arguing with my party colleagues in public. As chairman of the National Liberal Party, my obligation is to ensure party cohesion, my obligation is to participate in ensuring unity and efficiency in the coalition government, and I believe that Romanian citizens expect solutions from us to solve problems; they expect from us an efficient organisation in the battle with the pandemic, and they also expect from us a rapid resumption of economic growth that will allow an increase of the quality of life and the standards of living for every Romanian. Whatever I have to discuss I do so inside PNL (...) The PNL chairman is elected by the congress. The PNL had a congress convention in June 2017 and will have a congress convention again later this year. Until that convention, I am the chairman. If I decide to run for a new term, I will announce that publicly," Orban said. He reiterated that "any issue must be discussed inside the statutory forums of the party". "It is there that I discuss with my party colleagues, not in the public space," said Orban. He made the remarks after being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital. PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau told AGERPRES on Monday that a change was needed at the top of the party, arguing that things had not worked out in the last year, and the party's national chairman Ludovic Orban had reached his limits. Also, PNL Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan criticised Orban on television and demanded his resignation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: 'Right person in the right position' - the overriding criterion for senior public appointments Prime Minister Florin Citu stated today that when appointing Secretaries of State and heads of government agencies he will look at a set of morality and competence criteria, and that the watchword is "no convicts in public office, no conflicts of interest and professionals only", so (...)

Mayor Dan: We need all those capable of working on modernization of Bucharest heating system Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, declared, after a meeting with specialized companies in the field of thermal network construction, that there is a need for all those capable of working on the modernization of the Bucharest heating system. "We need all those capable on working on the (...)

Dendrio Solutions to Supply IT Equipment to Defense Ministry Under RON22.8M Contract Dendrio Solutions, owned by Bittnet Systems (simbol bursier BNET.RO), has signed a RON22.8 million framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense for the provision of IT&C equipment.

COVID vaccination campaign/ 34,807 people inoculated in past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 34,807 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours. Of this total, 34,136 were (...)

PM Citu: 2021 draft budget will reflect financing needs of the local authorities The 2021 draft budget will reflect the financing needs of the local authorities and will have as an underlying principle the efficient, top-performing and transparent spending of public money, Prime Minister Florin Citu stressed on Tuesday at a meeting with representatives of the Association of (...)

Cecilia Tudor Appointed Managing Director for Renault Brand SEE Starting February 1, Cecilia Tudor becomes managing director for the Renault Brand for South Eastern Europe, following the organization of Groupe Renault around its brands, grouped in four business units, the company announced (...)

National Forecast: Will we have a ‘V' increase in GDP? -4.4% in 2020 and + 4.3% in 2021 By Edwig Ban The National Commission for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP) revised negatively the estimate regarding the evolution of GDP in 2020, at 1,040.8 billion lei, respectively minus 4.4%, compared to 1,058 billion lei (minus 3.8%) as expected in the forecast from last autumn for the budget (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |