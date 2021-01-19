PNL's Orban responds to party colleagues, says discusses problems inside party not in public space

PNL's Orban responds to party colleagues, says discusses problems inside party not in public space. National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban responded on Tuesday to criticism levelled at him by several PNL members, saying that any issue related to the party must be discussed inside the party, underscoring that until the party's congress convenes this year he is the PNL national leader. "I am not in the habit of arguing with my party colleagues in public. As chairman of the National Liberal Party, my obligation is to ensure party cohesion, my obligation is to participate in ensuring unity and efficiency in the coalition government, and I believe that Romanian citizens expect solutions from us to solve problems; they expect from us an efficient organisation in the battle with the pandemic, and they also expect from us a rapid resumption of economic growth that will allow an increase of the quality of life and the standards of living for every Romanian. Whatever I have to discuss I do so inside PNL (...) The PNL chairman is elected by the congress. The PNL had a congress convention in June 2017 and will have a congress convention again later this year. Until that convention, I am the chairman. If I decide to run for a new term, I will announce that publicly," Orban said. He reiterated that "any issue must be discussed inside the statutory forums of the party". "It is there that I discuss with my party colleagues, not in the public space," said Orban. He made the remarks after being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital. PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau told AGERPRES on Monday that a change was needed at the top of the party, arguing that things had not worked out in the last year, and the party's national chairman Ludovic Orban had reached his limits. Also, PNL Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan criticised Orban on television and demanded his resignation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]