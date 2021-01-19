Senate President Dragu, Speaker Orban get vaccinated against COVID-19

Senate President Dragu, Speaker Orban get vaccinated against COVID-19. President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19. Dragu and Orban got the vaccine at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest. The two arrived at the centre together and were vaccinated at the same time. A second stage of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Romania started on Friday, with President Klaus Iohannis being the first to get immunised at this stage. After the vaccination, both Dragu and Orban were expected to give a news briefing. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]