Senate President Dragu, Speaker Orban get vaccinated against COVID-19. President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19. Dragu and Orban got the vaccine at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]