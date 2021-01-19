Opus Land increases its annual investment in Cosmopolis *29 M. EUR for 500 de new homes and tripling the strip mall area



Opus Land increases its annual investment in Cosmopolis *29 M. EUR for 500 de new homes and tripling the strip mall area.

Approximately 500 new homes will be added to the already 4,100 units already delivered within Cosmopolis. The development of the general infrastructure will continue also through new facilities and the extension of the already existing ones. The most important is the tripling of the strip mall (...)