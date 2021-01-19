RO health official: Those who received the Covid-19 vaccine have the chance to travel abroad without having to quarantine



RO health official: Those who received the Covid-19 vaccine have the chance to travel abroad without having to quarantine.

Those who get vaccinated against Covid-19 have the chance to travel abroad without having to quarantine, state secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), explained in an interview with television station Digi24. "It is clear that those who get vaccinated have (...)