JLL: Industrial Developers Stuck to Plans, Delivered 600,000 Sqm in 2020

JLL: Industrial Developers Stuck to Plans, Delivered 600,000 Sqm in 2020. Developers of industrial and logistics spaces delivered new projects totaling 600,000 square meters in 2020, sticking to their announced investment plans despite COVID-19 crisis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]