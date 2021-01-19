GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.745 in the last 24 hours following 28,000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.745 in the last 24 hours following 28,000 tests nationwide. As many as 2,745 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 28,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,060 are RT-PCR tests and 5,432 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]