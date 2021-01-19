Romanian conductor Ion Marin receives France’s Order of the Arts distinction

Romanian conductor Ion Marin receives France’s Order of the Arts distinction. Conductor Ion Marin has received France’s Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters) distinction, Romania’s Culture Ministry announced. The distinction recognizes his “contribution and commitment in service of culture.” Since 1983, Marin conducted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]