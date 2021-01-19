 
Romaniapress.com

January 19, 2021

ECHR rules Switzerland begging penalty for Romanian breached European Convention on Human Rights
Jan 19, 2021

ECHR rules Switzerland begging penalty for Romanian breached European Convention on Human Rights.

In a judgment on January 19, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the penalty imposed by Switzerland on a Romanian woman for begging in public in Geneva breached the European Convention on Human Rights. The case was brought by a Violeta-Sibianca Lăcătuş, a Romanian national from (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: 'Right person in the right position' - the overriding criterion for senior public appointments Prime Minister Florin Citu stated today that when appointing Secretaries of State and heads of government agencies he will look at a set of morality and competence criteria, and that the watchword is "no convicts in public office, no conflicts of interest and professionals only", so (...)

Mayor Dan: We need all those capable of working on modernization of Bucharest heating system Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, declared, after a meeting with specialized companies in the field of thermal network construction, that there is a need for all those capable of working on the modernization of the Bucharest heating system. "We need all those capable on working on the (...)

Dendrio Solutions to Supply IT Equipment to Defense Ministry Under RON22.8M Contract Dendrio Solutions, owned by Bittnet Systems (simbol bursier BNET.RO), has signed a RON22.8 million framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense for the provision of IT&C equipment.

COVID vaccination campaign/ 34,807 people inoculated in past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 34,807 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours. Of this total, 34,136 were (...)

PM Citu: 2021 draft budget will reflect financing needs of the local authorities The 2021 draft budget will reflect the financing needs of the local authorities and will have as an underlying principle the efficient, top-performing and transparent spending of public money, Prime Minister Florin Citu stressed on Tuesday at a meeting with representatives of the Association of (...)

Cecilia Tudor Appointed Managing Director for Renault Brand SEE Starting February 1, Cecilia Tudor becomes managing director for the Renault Brand for South Eastern Europe, following the organization of Groupe Renault around its brands, grouped in four business units, the company announced (...)

National Forecast: Will we have a ‘V' increase in GDP? -4.4% in 2020 and + 4.3% in 2021 By Edwig Ban The National Commission for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP) revised negatively the estimate regarding the evolution of GDP in 2020, at 1,040.8 billion lei, respectively minus 4.4%, compared to 1,058 billion lei (minus 3.8%) as expected in the forecast from last autumn for the budget (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |