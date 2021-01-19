Colliers: 2021 Expected To Be a Year of Recovery but Pandemic Influence Remains
Working from home will become a common practice within many companies even after the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism will become more local and more frequent, investment deals are expected to dip and 2021 is expected to be a breather year for residential, Colliers International consultants (...)
