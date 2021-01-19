National Forecast: Will we have a ‘V’ increase in GDP? -4.4% in 2020 and + 4.3% in 2021



National Forecast: Will we have a ‘V’ increase in GDP? -4.4% in 2020 and + 4.3% in 2021.

By Edwig Ban The National Commission for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP) revised negatively the estimate regarding the evolution of GDP in 2020, at 1,040.8 billion lei, respectively minus 4.4%, compared to 1,058 billion lei (minus 3.8%) as expected in the forecast from last autumn for the budget (...)