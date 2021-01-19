 
January 19, 2021

PM Citu: World Bank ranks Romania in top of countries with greatest number, most applied measures
Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the World Bank has confirmed the measures taken by the Liberal government in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, placing our country in the top of the countries with "the greatest number and the most applied" financial measures taken in response to the crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "The World Bank confirms: the measures we have taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic rank Romania in the top of the countries with the greatest number and the most applied measures in the world. (...) The World Bank analyzed a number of 154 countries and a total of over 3,000 financial measures they took in the context of the pandemic. The analysis concludes that Romania, together with countries such as the USA, Germany, France or Australia, had the highest level of activity, in terms of number and applicability, in terms of financial measures adopted in response to the crisis caused by COVID-19," Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday. According to the prime minister, the most "important" and "successful" measures taken in Romania are the postponement of bank installments, SME Invest, the suspension of foreclosures through garnishment, the elimination of interest and penalties for delays in payment, the extension of the deadline for restructuring budget obligations, the derogation from payment of income tax, deferral of payment for utility services for Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises (SMEs), the payment extension for the tax on buildings, land and means of transport.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

