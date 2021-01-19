 
January 19, 2021

COVID vaccination campaign/ 34,807 people inoculated in past 24 hours
Jan 19, 2021

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 34,807 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours. Of this total, 34,136 were given the primer shot and 671 - the booster shot. The total number of people inoculated so far is 267,424, of whom 264,802 received the first dose, and 671 - the booster dose. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours 62 persons experienced minor side effects - 15 had a local reaction and 47 had whole-body reactions. Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 871 common and minor reactions have been reported by the vaccination centers, out of which: 317 local reactions involving pain at the injection site; 552 whole-body reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, hives); one side effect occurrence is under investigation.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
