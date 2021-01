Dendrio Solutions to Supply IT Equipment to Defense Ministry Under RON22.8M Contract

Dendrio Solutions to Supply IT Equipment to Defense Ministry Under RON22.8M Contract. Dendrio Solutions, owned by Bittnet Systems (simbol bursier BNET.RO), has signed a RON22.8 million framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense for the provision of IT&C equipment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]