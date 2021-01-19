 
Romaniapress.com

January 19, 2021

Mayor Dan: We need all those capable of working on modernization of Bucharest heating system
Jan 19, 2021

Mayor Dan: We need all those capable of working on modernization of Bucharest heating system.

Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, declared, after a meeting with specialized companies in the field of thermal network construction, that there is a need for all those capable of working on the modernization of the Bucharest heating system. "We need all those capable on working on the modernization of this system. We want to rehabilitate several sections in parallel, for various areas in the Capital, and this thing supposes contracting several companies. We are putting the necessary money (89 million Euro from the City Hall's money and 300 million Euro from European funds) for the rehabilitation of the heating system, starting with the hole-riddled pipes and the areas where most failures occur," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. He specified that he told the representatives of the companies that participated in Tuesday's meeting that he will be changing the way of working for Bucharest City Hall (the PMB). "We will pay the works on time, and in exchange I expect that all the partners that we will have respect the established terms and quality of work standards," Nicusor Dan said. According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the PMB will soon launch two large modernization projects of the heating networks - a project from own funds, worth 80 million Euro, and a project based on European funds, worth 300 million Euro - with the goal of modernizing a total of 270 kilometers of heating network, starting with the areas where most failures occur.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Some activities in Romania's capital could resume as COVID-19 infection rate declines Bucharest's COVID-19 infection rate dropped to 2.96 per thousand residents over the past 14 days as of January 20. Romania's capital thus moves from the red to the yellow scenario, allowing some activities in the city to resume, including indoor restaurants, theaters, and cinemas, Ziarul (...)

Romania's new ruling coalition plans to mend justice laws by June Romania's center-right Government drafted and passed a memorandum to meet the European Commission's requirements under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which establishes an "ambitious" timetable, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, January 20. The European (...)

BPO firm Teleperformance needs another 400-500 employees this year in Romania Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm Teleperformance Romania plans to open another 400-500 new positions for foreign language speakers this year. "We plan to end this year with 1,500 employees, which means that, during the year, we will open between 400 and 500 employment opportunities for (...)

C&W Echinox: Romania's real estate investment market shows "incredible resilience" The total volume of investments in real estate assets in Romania reached EUR 914 million in 2020, up 28% compared to 2019. This evolution illustrates the overall resiliency of the Romanian investment market during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Romania Investment Marketbeat launched (...)

Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest Supermarket chain Mega Image, part of Ahold Delhaize group, which operates one of the widest networks of stores in Bucharest, has leased 4,500 sqm of cold storage and office spaces in Chitila Logistic Hub. "The last months have shown us that we need to adapt quickly and find concrete solutions (...)

Carrefour consolidates warehouse base in Romania to support expansion French retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, has renewed its contract for the 85,000 sqm warehouses operated in P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park (pictured) near Bucharest for another three years and doubled the warehouse space held in the western part of Romania at Deva to (...)

DIY retailer MAM Bricolaj floats its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange The shares of Romanian do-it-yourself retailer MAM Bricolaj will be admitted to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, January 21. The shares will trade under the ticker MAM. "My expectations are growing, and the interest should continue to increase (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |