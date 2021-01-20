Romanian tech group Life Is Hard to take over e-commerce software developer

Romanian tech group Life Is Hard to take over e-commerce software developer. Life Is Hard (LIH), a Romanian technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, plans to take over Innobyte, a local software developer specialized in e-commerce solutions. The company has already started the due diligence phase, and Life Is Hard summoned its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]