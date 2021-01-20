JLL expects another year of strong deliveries on Romanian logistics market

JLL expects another year of strong deliveries on Romanian logistics market. The developers of industrial and logistics spaces completed new projects with a total area of about 600,000 sqm in Romania, thus maintaining the investment plan announced at the beginning of the year, despite the COVID-19 crisis. "Almost all the projects announced by the developers for 2020 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]