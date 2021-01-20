Romanian fast delivery startup sees triple turnover than initially estimated for 2020

Romanian fast delivery startup sees triple turnover than initially estimated for 2020. BeeFast, a Romanian fast delivery tech start-up, recorded a turnover of EUR 320,000 in 2020, three times more than it estimated at the beginning of the year. The company’s activity has grown from 16 deliveries/day in early 2020 to a maximum of 580 deliveries/day by the end of the year. Some (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]