iHunt Ploiesti Gets Shareholder Approval For RON7M Bond Issue

iHunt Ploiesti Gets Shareholder Approval For RON7M Bond Issue. Ploiesti-based iHunt Technology (HUNT.RO), a producer and supplier of mobile phones and hi-tech gadgets, whose shares climbed 41% in 2021, received shareholders’ approval for a bond issue worth RON7 million, for a four-year period, and a maximum interest rate of 9% per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]