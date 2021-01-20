Romania's new ruling coalition plans to mend justice laws by JuneRomania's center-right Government drafted and passed a memorandum to meet the European Commission's requirements under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which establishes an "ambitious" timetable, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, January 20. The European (...)
Carrefour consolidates warehouse base in Romania to support expansionFrench retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, has renewed its contract for the 85,000 sqm warehouses operated in P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park (pictured) near Bucharest for another three years and doubled the warehouse space held in the western part of Romania at Deva to (...)
DIY retailer MAM Bricolaj floats its shares on Bucharest Stock ExchangeThe shares of Romanian do-it-yourself retailer MAM Bricolaj will be admitted to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, January 21. The shares will trade under the ticker MAM. "My expectations are growing, and the interest should continue to increase (...)