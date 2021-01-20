Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19. Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare were vaccinated on Wednesday against COVID-19. Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was received by Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Justice Minister Stelian Ion. The six members of the Government were immunized at the vaccination center of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital. The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started last Friday, the first vaccinated in this stage having been President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Sorinel Penes, Roberto Stan; editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]