Romania will speed up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, prime minister Citu says. Romania will speed up its COIVD-19 vaccination campaign, as the government's goal is to have 10.4 million people vaccinated in September. Prime minister Florin Citu said that the country could reach 150,000 vaccinations made daily, provided that the doses are delivered. "We said that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]