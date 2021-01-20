Decision on reopening schools to be taken in early February, Romanian PM says



Decision on reopening schools to be taken in early February, Romanian PM says.

A decision on reopening the schools in Romania will be taken on February 2, after a review of the country's coronavirus situation, prime minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, January 19. He also said that "if things remain as they are" when it comes to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in (...)