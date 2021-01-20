 
January 20, 2021

Financial Watchdog Seeks To Apply Unitary Approach For Stock Market, Insurance, Private Pension Sectors
Jan 20, 2021

Financial Watchdog Seeks To Apply Unitary Approach For Stock Market, Insurance, Private Pension Sectors.

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) plans to implement a unitary approach for the management of the stock market, insurance and private pension sectors, through the coordination of all services by a general department, according to the ASF strategy for (...)

