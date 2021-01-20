Record Deal On Logistics Market: Carrefour Extends Lease For Its 85,000 Sqm Space In P3 Bucharest A1 Industrial Park

Real estate consulting company CBRE has brokered the extension of the lease contract for a space of approximately 85,000 square meters occupied by Carrefour Group within the P3 Bucharest A1 industrial park located in western (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]