Record Deal On Logistics Market: Carrefour Extends Lease For Its 85,000 Sqm Space In P3 Bucharest A1 Industrial Park
Jan 20, 2021
Real estate consulting company CBRE has brokered the extension of the lease contract for a space of approximately 85,000 square meters occupied by Carrefour Group within the P3 Bucharest A1 industrial park located in western (...)
