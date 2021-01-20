GCS: 3,000 new cases of COVID-19; over 32,000 tests in 24h

GCS: 3,000 new cases of COVID-19; over 32,000 tests in 24h. A number of 3,000 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 32,000 tests nationwide, of which 26,768 are tests RT-PCR, and 6,026 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Wednesday, 700,898 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 635,871 were declared cured. To date, 5,220,200 RT-PCR tests and 57,634 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 26,768 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,424 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,344 on request) and 6,026 rapid antigen tests. Also, since the previous information made by GCS, the results of 15 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until January 20 have been reported.